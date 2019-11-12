The body of a Westbrook man who had been missing since Friday was discovered in the woods behind Saint Anthony’s Church on Brown Street in Westbrook on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for Henry Jacques, Capt. Steven Goldberg of the Westbrook Police Department said in a news release.

Jacques, 45, was last seen at 55 Brown St., Apt. 2, at approximately 3 p.m. by his girlfriend, according to the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, which assisted Westbrook police with the investigation. Jacques shares the apartment with his girlfriend and a roommate.

State police said that Jacques had not been seen since he left the apartment on foot Friday, wearing blue jeans, multiple layers of shirts, but no shoes.

Goldberg said police will not be releasing any further information pending results of the autopsy.

