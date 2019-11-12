The Gaslight Theater will present Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24, at Hallowell City Hall, 1 Winthrop St. in Hallowell.

Clarissa, wife of a diplomat, is adept at spinning tales of adventure, but when a murder takes place in her drawing room she finds live drama much harder to cope with.

Desperate to dispose of the body before her husband arrives with an important politician, she enlists the help of her guests. Hilarity ensues when they are interrupted by the arrival of wry detective Inspector Lord.

A conscious parody of the detective thriller, Christie delivers a unique blend of suspense and humor. There is tension and laughter in equal parts in an intricate plot of murder, police, drug addicts, invisible ink, hidden doorways and secret drawers.

The cast includes: Frank Omar as Sir Rowland Delahaye; Mike Clements as Hugo Birch; Joseph Maranda as Jeremy Warrender; Wendi Richards as Clarissa Hailsham-Brown; Eleanor Maranda as Pippa Hailsham-Brown; Kathleen Leopold as Mildred Peake; Gregor Smith as Elgin; Henry Quintal as Oliver Costello; Joe Blackwell as Henry Hailsham-Brown; Ray Fletcher as Inspector Lord; and Matt Perry as Constable Jones.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

For reservations, or more information, call 626-3698 or visit Gaslighttheater.org.

filed under:
hallowell maine, WhatsHappening

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles