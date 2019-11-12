The Gaslight Theater will present Agatha Christie’s “Spider’s Web” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24, at Hallowell City Hall, 1 Winthrop St. in Hallowell.

A conscious parody of the detective thriller, Christie delivers a unique blend of suspense and humor. There is tension and laughter in equal parts in an intricate plot of murder, police, drug addicts, invisible ink, hidden doorways and secret drawers.

The cast includes: Frank Omar as Sir Rowland Delahaye; Mike Clements as Hugo Birch; Joseph Maranda as Jeremy Warrender; Wendi Richards as Clarissa Hailsham-Brown; Eleanor Maranda as Pippa Hailsham-Brown; Kathleen Leopold as Mildred Peake; Gregor Smith as Elgin; Henry Quintal as Oliver Costello; Joe Blackwell as Henry Hailsham-Brown; Ray Fletcher as Inspector Lord; and Matt Perry as Constable Jones.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

For reservations, or more information, call 626-3698 or visit Gaslighttheater.org.

