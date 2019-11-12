BANGOR — A Bangor High School student who was charged with bringing a stolen handgun to school has been expelled.

Police say school employees searched the student’s belongings on Oct. 31 because they suspected the student had been using marijuana.

The student was charged with theft of a firearm, burglary and possession of a firearm on school property.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Bangor School Committee unanimously voted to expel the student on Friday.

According to the committee’s meeting minutes, the student’s conduct was described as “deliberately disobedient and deliberately disorderly.”

The student’s identity has not been revealed.

