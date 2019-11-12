GARDINER — The Augusta Valley Scottish Rite Masons will sponsor a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Gardiner Boys and Girls Club, 14 Pray St.
Those without transportation or shut-ins preferring meals to be delivered to their home can make arrangements for home delivery by calling Kevin Campbell at 504-3073.
Anyone interested in helping with meal preparation should call Don Pratt at 692-4807.
