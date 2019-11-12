The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a total of $44.7 million in grants to fund two transportation infrastructure projects sought by the Maine Department of Transportation and the town of Lubec.

One grant for $25 million will the fund replacement of the Station 46 Bridge in Augusta, a critical link between Bath Iron Works and points north that is currently in poor condition, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office. The project will enhance the efficiency of Maine’s transportation network while helping motorists reach their homes and jobs more quickly, it said.

The other grant for $19.7 million will fund construction of the Lubec Safe Harbor project, which would significantly improve safety for fishermen. The project would allow 30 boats to tie up and would protect boats and fishermen in inclement weather.

