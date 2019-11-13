OAKLAND — Judy Pancoast, a children’s songwriter and musician, has published her first novel, “The House on Christmas Street.”
Pancoast will read from her book and will have copies available for purchase at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Oakland Public Library, 18 Church St., according to a news release from the library.
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call the library at 465-7533.
