OAKLAND — Judy Pancoast, a children’s songwriter and musician, has published her first novel, “The House on Christmas Street.”

Pancoast will read from her book and will have copies available for purchase at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Oakland Public Library, 18 Church St., according to a news release from the library.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call the library at 465-7533.

