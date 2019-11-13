AUGUSTA — A building that housed a construction business at 13 Callahan Drive was damaged by a fire that sparked Wednesday morning.

Augusta Fire Department Battalion Chief John Bennett said the call came in around 11 a.m. from the occupant of an apartment in the building. He said a large portion of the building is used for the construction business, but the fire “most likely” started in the apartment. He said most of the damage was concentrated in the living area and the layers of a roof above it.

Bennett said only the apartment’s occupant was inside at the time of the fire. No one was injured. Bennett said he thought the building was “salvageable” despite the damage.

Bennett said firefighters knocked down the fire about an hour after they arrived, but stayed on the scene monitoring the blaze until about 3:30 p.m. He said extinguishing the fire required cutting a hole in the roof to gain access to layers of roofing that had been compromised.

Callahan Drive is off Riverside Drive, or Route 201, about half a mile north of The Red Barn.

According to Augusta property records, the building is owned by Callahan Real Estate Investment LLC. The corporation’s address is at a property owned by Peter and Renee Callahan.

Renee Callahan told the Kennebec Journal at 2 p.m. that the building housed Peter Callahan’s business, CCC Construction. She said she was not aware of the extent of the damage.

Renee Callahan was not available for comment around 4 p.m.

Crews from Chelsea, Gardiner, Togus, Vassalboro and Winthrop also responded to the blaze. Bennett said the Hallowell Fire Department provided station coverage.

Bennett said the Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

