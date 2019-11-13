FAYETTE — Tables are available for the Fayette Historical Society Craft Fair set for Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include a luncheon hosed by the historical society.

To rent a table, or for more information, call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886.

