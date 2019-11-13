FAYETTE — Tables are available for the Fayette Historical Society Craft Fair set for Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include a luncheon hosed by the historical society.
To rent a table, or for more information, call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress should act now to save ‘Dreamers’
-
Columnists
George Smith: Church should be your sanctuary
-
Business
Pro-development group says city policies contribute to Portland’s housing crunch
-
Editorials
View from Away: The canary and Caterpillar: What 120 Texas layoffs tell us about China tariffs
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon