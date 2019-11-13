NEW YORK — Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.

Disney’s mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday, despite technical difficulties with logging in and video streaming.

Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.

Disney didn’t break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.

Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.

