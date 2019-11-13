Southern and central Maine electricity customers burdened by years of rate increases will get a welcome break next year when homeowners and small businesses who choose the state’s default price for power will see an average decrease of nearly 19 percent.

The good news comes after the Maine Public Utilities Commission voted Wednesday to accept winning providers in its competitive bidding process for its standard offer — the default price that 80 percent of Mainers pay for electricity supply. The rates affect customers in areas served by Central Maine Power.

For home and small business customers, standard offer rates in 2020 will fall from 9 cents per kilowatt hour to 7.3 cents. That will take a typical 550 kilowatt hour monthly bill from $95.53 to $86.18.

Medium size businesses also will benefit from the latest bids, with standard offer rates falling from 8.9 cents/kwh to 7 cents. That represents a 22 percent decline.

“We had quite a few bids and they were very competitive,” said PUC Commissioner Bruce Williamson after the deliberations.

Maine law requires the PUC to make sure electric customers who don’t want to contract with retail suppliers have a default option. The majority of CMP’s residential customers get their power through the standard offer, a charge that makes up roughly half of an average electric bill.

Last year, the cost of electricity hit a 10-year high for most customers in southern and central Maine, jacking up rates 14 percent. That added about $6 to the average monthly bill, bringing the total combination of supply and distribution charges to $94 a month.

The new rates affect the majority of customers served by CMP who don’t choose to buy their electricity from a competitive supplier.

Wholesale electricity prices in New England are driven primarily by the cost of fuel used to produce electricity and consumer demand, which is linked primarily to weather. Natural gas-fired power plants generate roughly half of the electricity in the region, and the average price of gas has been down this year. September’s average price was the third lowest average for any month since March of 2003, according to ISO-New England, the regional grid operator.

“These lower prices reflect electricity supply and demand conditions in New England and their impact on wholesale energy markets,” Williamson said.”

Wednesday’s outcome reflects the double-digit decreases announced a day earlier for customers of Emera Maine’s Bangor District.

Residents in eastern Maine will see their rate fall next year from 8.37/kwh to 6.88/kwh, or 18 percent. A typical Emera Maine residential customer that uses 500 kilowatt hours a month will save $7.45. Monthly bills are expected to drop from about $89.05 to $81.60, an 8.4 percent percent decrease. That adds up to nearly $90 a year.

Under Maine’s 20-year-old restructuring law, CMP and Emera Maine deliver electricity, but don’t produce it.

Standard offer rates had been rising steadily in southern and central Maine since 2015, when the best bid came in at 6.5 cents/kwh. The rate hit 9 cents/kwh last year, the first time it had been that high since 2009.

Northern Maine electric customers also shared in the rate drops. Bids accepted for home and small business customers by the PUC for Emera’s Maine Public District will translate into a 20-percent decrease, to 6.7 cents.

This story will be updated.

