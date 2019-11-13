Maine State Police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday inside a home in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush.
State police said the bodies were discovered around noon after troopers went to a residence at 1104 Springs Bridge Road. It wasn’t clear why police visited the home.
State police said the man and woman apparently died from drug overdoses.
Their bodies were transported to a local funeral home where they will be examined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The names of the individuals are being withheld pending notification of their families.
