PITTSFIELD – Bernard “Bunny” Augustine Grignon, 83, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 12, 1936 to Arthur O. and Gertrude E. (Lumbert) Grignon. Bunny (the nickname affectionately given to him by his mother) and his 11 siblings grew up and attended school in Pittsfield. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1965. He had two children, Carmen and John, from a previous marriage when in 1969, he met the love of his life, Paula Poulin, in Skowhegan. Their daughter Louise was born in 1970. As a young man, Bunny followed in his father’s footsteps and worked for himself as a woodsman for nearly 30 years. Then, in the early ’80s, he decided to try his hand at dairy farming. He loved hunting, spending time on his woodlot, and watching the sunsets on his farm. He retired in 2006, but that didn’t slow him down! He enjoyed having breakfast every morning with his friends at the Palmyra Variety Store. There was always some project to sink his teeth into here on the farm. He had a passion for antique John-Deere tractors and spent time restoring them. Bunny was the epitome of the saying “he’d give you the shirt off his back” and he would do anything for anyone. If someone needed help, no matter how big or small, Bunny would figure out a way to come to their cause. A funny and generous man, he was loved fiercely by his family. His heart was big and vibrant, he was strong and brave; Bunny was a role model for his family on how to live life to the fullest.Bunny was predeceased by his parents; eight siblings; and his daughter, Carmen Kirk. He is survived by his loving wife, Paula; his children, John and wife, Mary Grignon, Louise Grignon Douglas and husband, Steve; grandchildren, John-Lee, Jeremy and Justin Grignon, Tricia Kirk, Madison and Logan Douglas; and two great-grandchildren, Carmen and David Brown. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who all adored him.There is much gratitude for the extraordinary care he received at Sebasticook Valley Hospital. They ensured his constant comfort as well as that of the family while we stayed with him. We truly thank you.Please join us for a service to honor Bunny’s life at Burnham Baptist Church, 25 Troy Road, Burnham on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served immediately after the service. Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd. Skowhegan, ME 04976 Memorial donations in memory of Bunny may be made to Burnham Baptist Church 25 Troy Road, Burnham, ME 04922

