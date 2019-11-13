CANAAN – Christopher “Tad” William Walker, 62, of Canaan, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 in Canaan.

He was born May 4, 1957 in Farmington, son of Willard B. Walker and C. Pearline (Large) Walker.

Chris graduated from the Hammonasset School in Hammonasset, Conn., and from there he went on to graduate from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in 1979 and then he attended the Denver Paralegal School in Denver, Colo.

He began his career at Target Sport Tours of Boston as an account executive selling local motor coach ski and whitewater rafting adventure travel trips as well as group destination vacations. When Chris left Target he started his own tour and travel company called Adventure’s Unlimited until he sold it to Collette Tours. In 1992, he followed his true passion into the woods working on property he owned in Hingham.

In 1995, he moved “back” to Canaan where he began to work with his dad on Battleridge Tree Farm. Besides managing the tree farm, they raised Highland Cattle and brought the farm to a whole new level of productivity as a sustainable business. Chris married Karen Skinner of Cazenovia, N.Y. on June 22, 1996. They have two daughters, Sarah 19, and Victoria “Tori”, 16.

In 2004 the Walker family was recognized as having the Outstanding Tree Farm for Somerset County and in that same year Governor Baldacci awarded them the Outstanding Tree Farm Award for the State of Maine.

Chris loved to ski and he was an excellent alpine skier. He also loved sailing. In 1992 Chris and Karen sailed a 45 foot Trimaran from Ocean City Md. to Virgin Gorda in the Caribbean. Back home in Maine, Chris and Karen held many gatherings including annual fishing derbies on their pond at the farm raising money for a local charity.

Chris was a past member of the Eagles Club in Weymouth, Mass. as well as the Maine Highland Cattle Association. He enjoyed camping on Hermit Island in Small Point Maine often with his family. He enjoyed traveling and his last trip was his daughter Sarah’s “Make a Wish” trip to Disney.

He is survived by his wife Karen of 23 years of Canaan; his two daughters, Sarah and ”Tori” Walker both of Canaan; his mother, Pearline “Perch” Walker of Canaan; his brother, Andrew “Skeet” Walker and his wife Ann of Canaan; and he also leaves his faithful dog “Navi”.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathryn B. Walker.

A celebration of Chris’s life will be held on Saturday Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. at the Canaan Farmers Hall, 296 Main St. Burial to be held at the Walker Cemetery in Canaan at the family’s convenience.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

Donations may be made in Chris’ memory to the

Somerset Humane Society

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976 or

Make-A-Wish

66 Mussey Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

