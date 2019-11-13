MANCHESTER – Dennis W. Brann, 68, of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 7, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston after a two year battle with liver disease. His family and friends had been by his side for the past two weeks.He was born in Gardiner on Oct. 8, 1951, the son of Harold Joseph Brann and Rebecca (Rancourt) Brann.Dennis graduated from Erskine Academy of China, in 1969. He went to CMVTI in Auburn, then transferred to EMVTI in Bangor.On Christmas Eve in 1970, he was ordered to report to Ft. Dix, N.J. on Jan. 19, 1971. Dennis was an MP in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge on Jan. 18, 1973.He went to work for Bob Chambers Volvo Honda as service and parts manager. In 1982, he opened his own business, Dennis Auto Service, in Manchester that he operated until 2005. He could fix anything!Dennis enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and many family times. He had a passion for restoring old cars. He built a 1937 Plymouth Coupe, a 1936 Plymouth four door sedan, a 1936 two door sedan and his last car, a 1936 Plymouth Coupe. His son, Sean, will now have fun driving it and sharing it with his family.Dennis was predeceased by his parents.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen (McKenney) Brann of Manchester; a daughter, Susan Morse and her husband, Curt of Mt. Vernon. a son, Sean W. Brann and his wife, Jennifer of Benton; a brother, Jody Brann and his wife, Jane of Enfield; a sister, Helen Hobart and her husband, Carl of Bowdoinham; grandchildren, Rob Simmons of New Vineyard, Allison Simmons of Mt. Vernon, Kaylee and Colby Brann of Benton, Kelsie, Wyatt and Blair Fortin of Benton.Dennis will be missed by family and friends. The family wishes to thank the Hospice social worker, doctors, nurses and CNAs on Y313 and T353 for the excellent care and compassion given to Dennis and the family during this difficult time.It is his request to be cremated with no funeral service. Committal with military honors will be held 11 a.m. on Monday Nov. 18 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Winthrop St., Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous