LITCHFIELD – Derek and Stephanie (Crochere) Trudeau, 48 and 40, of Litchfield, were tragically taken in an automobile accident on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Litchfield. Derek was born on Feb. 2, 1971, in Stoughton, Mass., the son of Leo R. Jr. and Ann (McLucas) Trudeau and Stephanie was born on March 3, 1979, in Augusta, the daughter of Norman and Alice (Grenier) Crochere. Derek was a devoted husband and father who liked to fish and tend to his garden. He always had a quick-witted reply that would bring a smile to anyone’s face. He made light of the worst of any situation, worked hard at whatever he did and would do whatever needed to be done to provide for his family.A graduate of Wiscasset High School in 1989, Derek was employed by Bath Iron Works for the past 10 years as a crane operator. Derek is survived by his daughter Caitlyn, twin sons, Jared and Caleb, stepsons, Brandon, Stephen and Sebastian; mother Ann, father Leo and stepmother Sherry; older brother Duane, stepsisters, Holly and Debbie; and his two grandchildren, Leo and Mason.Derek’s celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stephanie was a young mother who would do anything for her kids and family. She discovered gardening the last few years and found her happiness. She loved playing games, taking walks and fishing with Cait. She dedicated her life to her family. She attended Cony High School and spent time at home caring for her family. Stephanie is predeceased by her son Dominic John Andrews; her grandparents, Norman and Vicki Grenier; and her aunt Debbie O’Connor.Stephanie is survived by their daughter Caitlyn Ann Trudeau, sons, Stephen Crochere and girlfriend Chelsea Stockdale of Waterville, Sebastian Marriner of Vinalhaven, and stepsons, Jared, Caleb and Brandon; mother Alice Ostertag and David of Gardiner, father Norman Crochere and Paula of Pownal; sister Stacey Beckim and husband, Shane Beckim of Augusta, brother Steven Crochere and wife, Chelsea Crochere of Vinalhaven; nephew Devin Beckim, and nieces, Kalee Beckim and Daphne Crochere. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Stephanie’s visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Staples Funeral home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., where Stephanie’s memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

