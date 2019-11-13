PITTSFIELD – Elaine Marie Taylor, 79, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Bangor.

Elaine was born on July 14, 1940, in Charleston, a daughter of the late Clayton “Hap” and Ellen (Rines) Smith. She graduated from Higgins Classical Institute and married Turney “Pete” Taylor on April 24, 1959. They shared 59 years together, making their home in Pittsfield.

Elaine was a talented seamstress. She enjoyed knitting, scrapbooking and making crafts. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary in Pittsfield and served as the President of the Egg Festival for many years.

She is survived by her three sons, Turney Taylor and wife, Liesa of Pittsfield, Brian Taylor of Kittery, and Basil Taylor and wife, Linda of Portsmouth, N.H.; four grandchildren, Courtney Crowell of Fla., Shawna Taylor of Pittsfield, Serena Taylor of Pittsfield and Jason Taylor of Hampton, N.H.; sisters, Joyce Quiet and husband, Lloyd of Pittsfield, Sherry Tuller of Charleston, Fae Stafford and husband, Leonard of Charleston, and Rae Snow of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her loving husband, Turney “Pete” Taylor.

The sons of Elaine would like to give special thanks to their aunts for taking wonderful care of their mother. For her to be surrounded by their love means so very much.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A committal service will take place at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, at a later date.

To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

