DILLON, Colo. – Michelle passed away on Oct. 23, 2019, in Denver, Colo. Michelle was born Dec. 18, 1980, in Lubbock, Texas.

She attended public school and college in Lubbock, Texas. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 2003 with a BBA in Marketing. She moved to Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado after graduation. In 2004 she met the love of her life, Kris Steuber, who also worked at Copper Mountain Ski Resort. They were married at Copper on August 18, 2007. In their 12 years of marriage, they lived in Texas and Colorado.

Michelle and Kris started a construction company, K & M Construction, Ltd. in Colorado. She was very active in the daily business of the company. Also, she owned and operated Blue Marketing and worked at Anderson Fine Homes. When they moved back to Summit County, two children were born into the family. Michelle was a wonderful, caring mother. Michelle had the most outgoing personality and contagious smile; she was a very caring and loving person with many, many friends. She loved life to the fullest. The most important thing to Michelle was her family; especially her boys. Also, she loved skiing, camping, walking the pups (Mieka and Kobin), hiking, snowmobiling, paddle boarding, hunting, fishing, and occasionally golf.

Michelle was a member of Lakeridge United Methodist Church in Lubbock, Texas. When they moved back to Dillon, she chose The Church at Agape Outpost in Breckenridge, Colo. as her church home. She loved to volunteer her time to many organizations throughout Summit County. She was on the Board of Directors of the Summit County Builders Association and was the incoming President. Also, she was an Events & Fundraising consultant for The Summit Foundation, and successfully managed the Great Rubber Duck Race.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Kris Michael Steuber; son, Koleman Mitchell Steuber of Dillon, Colo; parents, Mark G. and Melissa A. Anderson; brother, Mitchell Eric Anderson (Ashley) and nieces, Tatum and Bryce of Lubbock, Texas; uncle, Stanley R. Watson (Becky) of Quanah, Texas; uncle, Gary. L. Anderson (Abby) of Palm Coast, Fla.; aunt, Kathryn Larson of Salt Lake City, Utah and aunt, Karen Anderson of Fort Dodge, Iowa; and numerous cousins. She is further survived by her in-laws, Pam and Randy Meader; in-laws, Ernest and Marguerite Steuber of Madison, Maine; brother-in-law, Chad Steuber (Becky); nieces, Charlee and Morgan; nephew, Michael of North Anson, Maine. Also, Michelle is survived by many close friends in Texas and Summit County.

Michelle is preceded in death by her son, Kamden Mitchell Steuber on May 24, 2016; maternal grandparents, M. E. & Dorothy Nell Watson; and paternal grandparents, Robert L. and Geraldine R. Anderson.

A celebration of her life of 38 years was held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Church at the Agape Outpost, Breckenridge, Colo.

