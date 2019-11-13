BEREA, Ohio — Julia Cooke, of Pittsfield, was among more than 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.
Cooke, a graduate of Messalonskee High School and majoring in theatre acting and directing, earned the J. Richard Andrisek Scholarship.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress should act now to save ‘Dreamers’
-
Columnists
George Smith: Church should be your sanctuary
-
Business
Pro-development group says city policies contribute to Portland’s housing crunch
-
Editorials
View from Away: The canary and Caterpillar: What 120 Texas layoffs tell us about China tariffs
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon