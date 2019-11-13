BEREA, Ohio — Julia Cooke, of Pittsfield, was among more than 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

Cooke, a graduate of Messalonskee High School and majoring in theatre acting and directing, earned the J. Richard Andrisek Scholarship.

Augusta and Waterville news

