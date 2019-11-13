Staff writers Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk are joined by Nokomis coach Jake Rogers to discuss the regional finals matchups. Rogers shares his insight into some of the teams his Warriors faced this season, as well as voices his thoughts on blowouts in high school football both locally and nationally.
