Staff writers Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk are joined by Nokomis coach Jake Rogers to discuss the regional finals matchups. Rogers shares his insight into some of the teams his Warriors faced this season, as well as voices his thoughts on blowouts in high school football both locally and nationally.

Watch the episode below or listen to the audio of the entire podcast above. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: