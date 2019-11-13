The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help locating a 39-year-old man from Raymond who has not been seen since Sunday and who may be camping somewhere in the woods.

Siggi Hodhr Averysson, 39, was kicked out his residence in Raymond on Friday for failing to pay rent, and he has not been seen since Sunday, said Capt. Don Goulet.

He was dropped off at the corner of Plains Road and Meadow Road around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, at his request, carrying bags of his belongings and said he would be camping in the woods. His four-wheeler is also missing from the home where he had lived previously.

Averysson has had no contact with family or friends since Sunday, and anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police at 893-2810.

Averysson’s sometimes-estranged wife reported him missing and is concerned about his safety after the sudden plunge in temperatures and onset of wet weather, Goulet said.

