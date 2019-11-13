Portland police have agreed to honor a request from the school board to put the use of body cameras on school resource officers on hold as the board and police department work out an agreement over the rules governing body cameras in schools.

The decision comes a day after the board voted unanimously to request the police department wait on activating the cameras and expressed concerns about student privacy and who would retain ownership of the video recordings.

“I still don’t have many details on how we’re going to (work out an agreement) but we heard from the chief this morning he will hold off,” school board Chair Roberto Rodriguez said. “I think this represents what the board voted on last night.”

Tuesday’s school board vote followed hours of debate and discussion on the use of body cameras in schools, including specific concerns from some board and community members about who would have access to video recordings of students maintained by the police department.

In a news release Wednesday, City Manager Jon Jennings and Police Chief Frank Clark said the city and police department want negotiations with the school district to go smoothly and want to “correct the narrative that Chief Clark and fellow officers walked out of the School Board meeting or intended any disrespect.”

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Clark and a handful of officers left the meeting as the board was considering its motion asking the department to put the use of cameras on hold.

“Seeing the chief and his officers walk out leads me to question whether they will respect the will of this board,” Rodriguez said Tuesday night during the meeting.

In the release Wednesday, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said Clark left the meeting only after being advised by the superintendent of the intended outcome of the board’s vote and their resolution.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Clark said the cameras — which are now being used by all Portland officers with the exception of the SRO’s — enhance transparency and police accountability and will help protect students and staff.

He also suggested the district consider a pilot program with the cameras while weighing language about their use to include in a memorandum of understanding with the department.

School board members, meanwhile, have raised concerns about student privacy and have sought to have the school department be the custodian of the body camera recordings.

“While the manager and chief feel strongly about continuing good faith efforts toward a resolution over these issues, both realize there are city policies that must be followed,” Grondin said. “At some point, both sides will have to decide whether or not they want to keep the school resource officers in Portland high schools if we aren’t able to come to an agreement.”

