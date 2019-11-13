A new rule being proposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would make at least some immigrants applying for asylum in the U.S. wait twice as long before they can go to work here.

The rule proposal, to be published in the Federal Register Thursday, would lengthen the waiting period for a work permit from a minimum of 180 days to 365 days for those who enter the U.S. illegally to seek asylum here. The previous rule allowed asylum seeking immigrants to begin working as soon as 180 days after submitting an application, while their cases were being processed by the federal courts.

Any individual may apply for asylum based on a credible fear of harm or persecution in their home countries, whether they entered with a visa or by sneaking across a border.

The proposed change will require asylum seeking immigrants to wait at least 365 days from the date of asylum application before they could apply for an “employment authorization document.”

The shift could have a significant impact on a recent wave of hundreds of asylum-seeking immigrants that flooded into the city of Portland over the last year. The vast majority of those migrants arrived without visas and asked for asylum at the southern U.S. border, sometimes after crossing the Rio Grande when border crossing were restricted.

The shift could also make it more costly for cities like Portland to host and support asylum-seeking immigrants while they wait for permission to work.

The proposal is in sharp contrast to legislation in Congress being sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine’s 1st congressional district. Pingree’s legislation would shorten the waiting period to 30 days.

