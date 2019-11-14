Waterville Senior High School Drama will perform the fairy tale “Cinderella,” with music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23, in Trask Auditorium at the high school at 25 Messalonskee Ave., in Oakland, according to a news release from Paula Pooler, director of Finance/Drama Producer, Waterville Public Schools.

“Cinderella” is a musical that follows a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters, who dreams of a better life. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a Princess and finds her Prince.

There are 80 students involved in the production (cast, crew and orchestra).

The show is directed by Gayle Giguere, conducted by Sue Barre, costumed by Cynthia Cloutier, choreographed by Scott Stevens and produced by Pooler.

Admission will cost $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors 60 and older.

For more information, call Pooler at 873-4281, ext. 4102.

