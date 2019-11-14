JAY — A local restaurant owner has been ordered to appear in court next month to answer a charge of domestic violence assault, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Robert LaFleur, 69, of Jay, owner of LaFleur’s Restaurant at 224 Main St., was arrested Nov. 6 and taken to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was released the next day on $1,000 bail, Nichols said.

According to the sheriff, Deputy Brian McCormick checked a female driver in a vehicle parked on the side of Farmington Falls Road in Farmington and discovered she had been assaulted in Jay. After talking with her, McCormick, along with Jay Police officer Dylan Rider, met with LaFleur and as a result arrested him.

LaFleur is scheduled to appear in a Farmington court on Dec. 3.

LeFleur did not return a call requesting comment Thursday.

A conviction for domestic violence assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

