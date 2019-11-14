CONCORD, N.H. — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh has filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary, officially giving President Donald Trump two major Republican primary challengers in the early voting state.

Walsh has centered his longshot bid squarely on Trump. He’s become a vocal critic of the president, saying Trump is unfit for the office.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has also filed to challenge Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

Both Walsh and Weld have struggled so far to have large-scale fundraising success. Another would-be primary challenger, former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford, dropped his bid Tuesday.

