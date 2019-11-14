TROY — A 45-year-old Troy man was killed Wednesday afternoon when fire destroyed his mobile home, according to the town’s fire chief.

The single-wide mobile home at 154 North Dixmont Road was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at 4:26 p.m., according to Fire Chief Daniel Nealley.

When they entered the trailer, firefighters discovered the occupant’s body in the back bedroom.

His identity and cause of death had not been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon, according to Nealley.

The chief said the fire appeared to have started when a couch caught fire in the living room, likely due to “careless smoking.”

Firefighters from Burnham, Dixmont, Thorndike, Troy and Unity responded to the call, along with Unity Ambulance.

