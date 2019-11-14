No one was injured Wednesday when a car driving up the hill on Church Street in Gardiner struck a utility pole and flipped on its roof.
Gardiner Police Sgt. Stacey Blair said a female juvenile was driving up the street around 3:20 p.m. into the glare of the setting sun.
“The corner of her car caught the pole,” Blair said, and that’s when the sedan overturned.
Because the driver was wearing a seatbelt, she wasn’t injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The speed limit on Church Street is 25 mph.
Church Street was briefly closed, and the car was towed away.
“It doesn’t take a lot for a car to flip,” Blair said.
