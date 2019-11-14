WEST GARDINER – On Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, James T. Gallant, a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64.

Jim was born on July 16, 1955 in Waterville, to Joseph and Doris (LaBrie) Gallant.

He graduated from Waterville High School and continued his education at Maine Maritime receiving an engineering degree. He was a ship fitter at Bath Iron Works; did drafting at Cives Steel; and managed projects and designed sound systems for Custom Electronics. However, in 2011 when he started work at Maine General Medical Center in the Biomedical Engineering Department, he found his passion.

On Feb. 27, 1976, he married the love of his life, Susan Bushey. They raised one daughter, Lauren, who now lives in Orlando, Fla., and dedicates many hours to animal rescue activities.

Jim loved wood turning and was proud of the shop he’d created in their basement. He enjoyed travel adventures with good friends, Phyllis and Kendall Buck, and together with his wife of 43 years visited many places around the world. Jim was loved by all who knew him and was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim was known for his kind heart, the twinkle in his eyes, a compassionate spirit, and loving devotion to his family.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Joseph, his mother Doris; his sister Sandy; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elaine and Norman Bushey; and his brother-in-law Laurence Bushey.

He is survived by his wife Sue; and their daughter Lauren; his brothers, Mike and Patrick and his sisters, Sally, Sharon, and Susan, and sisters-in-law, Joyce Thompson, Joan Kiszely, and Judith Maheux.

A celebration of his life will be held at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral and Cremation Care, One Church Street, Augusta, on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Kennebec Valley Humane Society

10 Pet Haven Lane

Augusta, ME 04330

