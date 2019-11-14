FARMINGTON — Federal investigators opened inspections of four employers working Sept. 16 at the site of a deadly propane explosion at the LEAP Inc. office building on Farmington Falls Road, a spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Thursday.

The businesses are LEAP, a nonprofit social service agency, Techno Metal Post Maine LLC in Manchester, CN Brown Co., a fuel supplier in Farmington, and Cornerstone Plumbing & Heating in Farmington, according to an OSHA spokesperson.

The purpose of the inspections is to determine which OSHA safety and health standards apply in this situation and whether or not the employers complied with those standards, according to the spokesperson.

OSHA does not discuss the specifics of ongoing inspections but can inform the public of their outcome.

The administration has up to six months to complete inspections.

“We do not have an estimated completion date at this time,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

OSHA’s jurisdiction is employee safety in private-sector and federal workplaces. Nonfederal public employees in Maine are covered by the Maine Department of Labor.

OSHA is part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The explosion killed Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell and injured six other firefighters and LEAP’s maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord. All firefighters have been released from hospitals. Lord’s condition was downgraded to serious Thursday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Firefighters from the Farmington Fire Rescue Department responded to a report of propane odor Sept. 16 at LEAP’s central office at 313 Farmington Falls Road/Route 2. Prior to their arrival, Lord, 60, of Jay got employees out of the building.

According to the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, a propane line buried under the parking lot led from a 400-gallon tank at the rear of the property to the basement of the building had a leak. Investigators said the leaked gas “permeated the ground under the parking lot and some of that gas made its way into the basement.”

“Normally propane has a distinctive odor from an additive added to the fuel, but investigators think that odor may have been filtered by the soil under the parking lot, ” according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation into what caused the leak and what sparked the explosion is ongoing.

