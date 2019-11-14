Paul Sullivan, composer/pianist, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at UMA Jewett Auditorium, 46 University Drive, in Augusta.

The event is part of the Concerts at Jewett series, sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.

Sullivan has enjoyed a richly varied and distinguished career as a composer and a pianist. As a soloist, with his trio, and as a member of the Paul Winter Consort, he has played concert tours in most of the U.S. and Europe, as well as the Middle East, Central America, and Asia.

Sullivan has worked in some of New York’s most prestigious jazz clubs as well, and played with a wide variety of masters. His 18 CDs have sold more than 300 thousand copies and have won three Indie Awards. His music has been broadcast internationally, as well as on all the major American networks, including National Public Radio.

He received a Grammy Award for his work on the Paul Winter Consort CD, Silver Solstice. In the theater world, he has worked as a Musical Director, pianist, and/or conductor for many Off-Broadway and Broadway shows. Sullivan also received commissions to write two musicals, including “The Last Ferryman” for which he wrote both the music and lyrics.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children 12 and younger.

For tickets, visit umasc.org. Tickets also are available at Dave’s Appliance, 59 Central St., in Winthrop, and at the door.

For more information, call 621-3551 or email [email protected].

