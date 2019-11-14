If governments don’t act quickly, the North Atlantic right whale could follow the path of the vaquita, a Gulf of California harbor porpoise that is now functionally extinct, according to scientists gathering at an international meeting on the endangered species in Portland Thursday.

The parallel between the two species is concerning, scientists said today. The vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise, numbered about 700 in the 1990s, but an illegal gillnet fishery targeting another species in the vaquita’s habitat for its valuable swim bladder has resulted in the vaquita’s collapse. The vaquita population now numbers between six and 22 individuals, scientists said.

“When you have a very small population, it can get away from you very fast,” said Mark Baumgartner, the chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium at the group’s annual meeting at University of Southern Maine. “It can tank very fast… I’m concerned we are on that type of trajectory.”

The annual North Atlantic Right Whale Report Card was also released at the conference, and it showed the endangered species to be in bad shape. It underscored the urgent need for new government regulations to reduce the number of fishing gear entanglements. Federal and state proposals to protect the species by enacting new restrictions on Maine’s lobster industry has sparked debate and a flurry of counter-proposals to reduce potential impact on the state’s most lucrative fishery.

At the end of 2018, scientists estimate 409 right whales remain. That is down from 428 whales at the end of 2017, and 457 in 2016, Baumgartner said. That doesn’t include the 2019 births or deaths.

In 2019, scientists have documented 10 right whale deaths, but scientists Thursday noted that more whales likely died but have not yet been detected. Nine of the 2019 dead whales were found floating dead in Canadian waters. The one found dead off New York was entangled in Canadian fishing gear. Seven births were documented in 2019.

With those added in, the right whale population is likely about 406.

The species has been on the brink of extinction before, most recently in 1992, when its population bottomed out at 295. It rebounded to about 500 in 2010, but low calving rates, ship strikes and fishing line entanglements have sent its numbers tumbling, yet again.

Even though the chance of entanglement in U.S. fishing gear may be low, regulators say even one whale death a year could push the species to extinction, given its low number of breeding-age females and the increasing amount of time that now passes between births.

This story will be updated.

