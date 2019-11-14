Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, “A Very Postmodern Christmas” will take the stage at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

The rotating supergroup is devoted to period covers of pop songs, which Bradlee created in a basement apartment in Queens, New York — is a bona fide global sensation, having collected more than three million subscribers on YouTube while selling out major venues around the world and developing previously unknown talent into superstar singers.

This holiday season, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox will take the same originality, wit, and virtuosic musical performances that have garnered them over 1 billion views on YouTube to revitalize the idea of a Christmas tour itself, in their multi-city “A Very Postmodern Christmas” tour.

The show will feature vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists as they mashup timeless holiday classics and today’s pop hits in the “vintage” styles of 20s hot jazz, doo wop, and Motown that have brought the group international acclaim.

Tickets cost $57-$78.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

