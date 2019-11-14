LEICESTER, Mass. — Jocelyn Chaput scored 19 points, and the University of New England survived a fourth-quarter comeback by Becker to earn a 66-62 women’s basketball victory Thursday night.

Becker (1-3), led by Cassidy Harrison with 18 points, made four consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to erase a 12-point deficit and tie the game at 57 with 4:35 remaining.

UNE (3-0) regained the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Chaput.

Kaylee Beyor had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Sadie Nelson and Abby Cavallaro each scored 12 points for the Nor’easters. Cavallaro also had six steals.

(9) LOUISVILLE 76, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 63: Jazmine Jones scored 25 points and Dana Evans had 24 – both career highs – to lead the Cardinals (3-0) past the Chippewas (0-2) in Louisville, Kentucky.

(11) UCLA 86, LONG BEACH STATE 51: Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and six rebounds to help the Bruins (3-0) beat the 49ers (1-2) in Los Angeles.

Onyenwere scored 11 of the first 13 points as UCLA opened with a 20-0 run. The Bruins led 52-26 at halftime.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(15) FLORIDA 66, TOWSON 60: Freshman Scottie Lewis scored 15 points in his first start, and the Gators (2-1) escaped with a victory over Tigers (2-2) in Gainesville, Florida.

Graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds in his third game with his new team as Florida bounced back from a dispiriting home loss to Florida State. Andrew Nembhard had 11 points and nine assists for the Gators.

Allen Bertrand scored 14 points for the Tigers and his 3-pointer with 5:46 remaining gave Towson its last lead at 57-55. But the Tigers struggled from there, going 1 for 6 from the field as Florida ended the game with a 6-0 run.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous