Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions program will welcome Steve Raymond, director of Community Outreach and Marketing, who will talk about Brain Health at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, in Newcastle.

Raymond is the producer and host of the popular LCTV series “Spotlight on Seniors,” according to a news release from the Damariscotta library.

Raymond, a longtime senior care professional and a skilled counselor helping families navigate the complexities of older age, will speak on preventing cognitive decline and maintaining optimal brain health. This discussion will provide an overview of the latest neuroscience and clinical research on what you can do to keep your mind healthy as you age.

Raymond began his work in healthcare as a registered nurse at age 23. He has since worked in a number of healthcare environments, including 25 years caring for seniors.

Chats with Champions is a free community offering by national award-winning Skidompha Library. This program is sponsored by Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop.

For more information, call the library at 563-5513.

