Video by Chris Gooley via News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ

HAYNESVILLE — A floating disk of ice has been spotted in northern Maine, bringing back memories of a large disk that formed last winter in Westbrook and quickly gained international fame.

Chris Gooley said he pulled over near a bridge off Route 2 in Haynesville, in Aroostook County, on Thursday when he saw someone taking pictures near a bridge.

He stopped and got out and saw a large disk on the Mattawamkeag River.

Gooley tells WLBZ-TV it was “tranquil” watching the disk spin in silence.

Related Why the Westbrook ice disk captivated the world

The formation is reminiscent of an unusually large ice disk measuring about 100 yards across that formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook last January and drew many visitors.

Westbrook officials said they believed the ice formed in the river where there’s a circular current that creates a whirlpool effect.

Related Headlines Talking about a revolution: Why the Westbrook ice disk captivated the world

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: