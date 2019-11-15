CLINTON – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Emile Joseph Rodrigue Jr., 78, on Nov. 8, 2019. He was born in Winslow on March 13, 1941 to Emile J. Rodrigue and Dora (Gagne) Rodrigue.

He was raised in Waterville, attending Waterville Public Schools. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. While in the Corps, he married the love of his life, Carmeline Marguerite Pomerleau on Oct. 27, 1960. While in the Marine Corps he was a part of the ﬁrst Solant Amity Cruise, a joint Marine and Naval operation to demonstrate goodwill, peace, friendship and American military might to new and developing countries and demonstrate the United States’ willingness to assist these countries to take their place in the community of nations.

Moving back to Maine, he worked at ﬁrst as a truck driver, and then as a meat cutter and butcher for Eastern Packing Company and then later, Jordan’s Meats, in Waterville. He learned the art of Taxidermy by mail and ran a successful taxidermy business. He and Carmeline operated Bill’s Truck Stop and Restaurant. He was superintendent of the Clinton Water District, and a reserve ofﬁcer for the Clinton Police Department. He later worked for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Ofﬁce, retiring as a deputy. He was an avid outdoorsman, a hunter, trapper, ﬁsherman, and marksman. He loved being outside in nature and could communicate with crows. He was a family man, a hero to his two boys and a loving husband, and he will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carmeline, of Clinton; sons, Emile III, of Fairﬁeld and Dan, of Wasilla, Alaska; two siblings, Lionel (Chinoo) of North Carolina and Reney of Indiana.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Harvey, Perley, Nancy and Shirley.

A private graveside ceremony will take place at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

