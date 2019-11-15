WATERVILLE – Gerald Gagnon, 75, passed away at the Oak Grove Center on Nov. 6, 2019. Gerald was born in Waterville on June 22, 1944, the son of Joseph and Alferdine Gagnon. Gerald worked as a mechanic at Keyes Fibre and retired from there in 2009. Gerald married Nancy on June 17, 1978 and raised two sons in Winslow. He regularly attended mass at the St. John the Baptist Church.

Gerald had a strong work ethic and was dedicated to his job and family. Gerald was a member of the Elks Club where he enjoyed playing cards. When not playing cards, he enjoyed working in the woods cutting trees. Gerald also enjoyed a good cup of coffee while watching some of his favorite shows on TV. Another thing he loved was trains. Gerald would take his family to North Conway, N.H. and take long train rides through the White Mountains.

Gerald is predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Harold Gagnon, Richard Gagnon and Norris Gagnon.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Nancy Gagnon; his sons, Ernest Gagnon and Robert Gagnon of Massachusetts; and his brothers, Lawrence and James Gagnon.

Family and friends can visit from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

