Kathleen Sylvia (Hamel) Plourde, 82, of Waterville, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Glenridge Comfort Care Facility in Augusta.

Special thanks to the Glenridge comfort care nurses and staff whom she and her family adored.

Sylvia was born in Sanford on Sept. 27, 1937, to Leo and Violet (Gilbert) Hamel. She attended Waterville Schools, graduating from Waterville Senior High School’s class of 1955. She married her beloved husband, Carroll Plourde, July 27, 1959. They were married for 54 years.

Sylvia worked in the banking industry in the city of Waterville. She began her career as a teller and worked her way into the Repayment Department. She retired from Fleet Bank. Sylvia volunteered as an aide on a special needs school bus. She also was a volunteer for the City of Waterville’s North End election poll site.

Sylvia was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed traveling, listening to Elvis music, reading romance novels, playing games on her tablet. She was an avid Facebook user and loved everything!

Sylvia started each and every day since the 1960s reading the local obituaries to see if she had died. If she had found herself listed, she was going to go back to bed and not make breakfast. When she would go away on vacations, family and friends would save the daily obituaries. Upon her return she would check to ensure she was not listed. Fortunately for her loving family, her name did not appear until after six decades of additional life!

Sylvia was predeceased by her loving husband, Carroll Plourde of Waterville; and her oldest son, Brian Plourde, of Dresden.

Sylvia is survived by Diane Plourde of Dresden, daughter, Venessa and Tony Mondi of Hummelstown Pa., son, Daniel and Katrina Plourde of Jacksonville Fla., son, John and Iris Plourde of Houston, daughter, Katherine Plourde and Darren DeLorme of Warren Mich.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service for Sylvia on Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m at Notre Dame Church in Waterville with reception of family and friends to follow.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Services, 445 Waterville Rd, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to

Blessed Sacrament Chapel

101 Silver St.

Waterville, ME 04901

