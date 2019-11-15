NORTH BELGRADE – Marion E. Cochran, 85, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Six Mile, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

She was born in Mapleton on Feb. 3, 1934, the daughter of the late William and Grace (Newbegin) McEachern.

For a period of time, Marion worked at Diamond International. She took great joy in taking care of her home, and family, especially her grandkids.

She enjoyed her crafts, country music, and loved her loyal pet, Tina. Marion always had a beautiful smile, loved to laugh, and always saw the good in people, even when there wasn’t any.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two children; and several brothers and sisters.

Marion will be sadly missed by her children, Ricky Cochran of Winslow, Carol Trabulsi of Alabama, and Joy Buker and her husband, Alan of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Jamie and David Tracy of Mercer, Bill Cochran of Winslow, Chelsey Cochran and Jason Reny of Winslow; many more grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Savoy of Wilton, her brother-in-law, Gale Kennedy of Mapleton; and her special friends, Wayne Green and Cindy Ward.

The family would like to thank Hands of Mercy Hospice of South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held next summer.

Local arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 26 Church St., Oakland.

