FARMINGDALE – Robert Carroll Atwater, 75, of Farmingdale died Monday Nov. 11, 2019 at the VA Togus in Augusta.

He was born in Gardiner on Feb. 20, 1944, the son of Charles and Barbara (Moody) Atwater.

Robert served our country honorably for 10 years and was a Vietnam veteran. After the service Robert served as a police officer in Sanford before starting his career with the State of Maine Revenue Service. For 27 years, Robert worked for the State and finished as the supervisor of taxation.

For the last 10 years Robert enjoyed fishing, camping, photography and spending time with his best friend, Scott Whitzell and caregiver for over a decade. Most importantly Robert loved the Lord and received his eternal gift while kneeling before the cross and asking for forgiveness.

He is predeceased by his parents; and wife, Janet; and both brothers, Charlies Atwater Jr. and Michael Atwater.

He leaves behind his three children, Samantha Atwater, Robert Atwater Jr. and lastly, oldest daughter, Tammy Atwater; a special friend and caregiver, Scott A. Whitzell; and many grandchildren he leaves behind him, as he has journeyed to Heaven where we are all going, if you know the Lord.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. in the chapel at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

