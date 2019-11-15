WINSLOW – Scott Michael Higgins, AKA “Firefighter Scoot” was called by the Lord, unexpectedly, Monday Nov. 11, 2019 leaving a hole that will never be filled.

Scott was born June 26, 1970 in Fredericksburg, Va. to Wayne Higgins and Sharon Nadeau (Rideout). He attended Lawrence High School in Fairfield, graduating in 1988.

Scott was truly the most selfless, loving, pure hearted, dedicated man a wife, parent, child, grandchild or friend could ever have the honor of knowing. He always put others before himself without the blink of an eye. To know Scoot was to love him.

Scott served as B shift Captain of the Winslow Fire Department, mentoring countless up and coming young fire and EMS “Brothers and Sisters” because he truly had a passion for what he did. This is where he earned his forever nickname “Scoot”. The brotherhood he formed while at the Winslow Fire Dept. will indefinitely remain, although saying “see you later” to one of their own is extremely tough and unimaginable. From the “Irving” days to his final dream career as B shift Captain and everything in between he made an everlasting mark on “his” town, Winslow.

Scott also loved to help and spend quality time with his family at their family owned Christmas tree farm, “The Family Tree”. He also enjoyed hosting the annual family lobster feed in their backyard. Scott’s family was top priority in his life. His granddaughter Bellamie was the apple of his eye and he took every opportunity he could to spoil his little “pipsqueak”.

When Scott wasn’t at the fire station or Christmas tree farm you could find him with the love of his life, Dawn, living the dream in their beautiful home they built together, playing with their dogs, “puttering” on his equipment or harassing the girls at the kennel that he and Dawn built together, Country K-9 & Cats Bed and Bath.

Scott will long be remembered for many things, like his amazing hugs and his infectious smile, but his legacy will remain.

Scott is survived by his soulmate and loving wife of 23 years, Dawn Hallee-Higgins; daughter, Frannie Higgins, aka “Squeak”; granddaughter, Bellamie Ann Monk, aka “Pipsqueak”; son, Anthony Breton, aka “Dumba**”; mother, Sharon Nadeau and her husband, Norman of Benton, father, Wayne Higgins and his wife, Elaine of Fairfield; grandfather, Norman Rideout of Albion; father-in-law, Donald Hallee, aka “Boss” of Winslow, mother-in-law, Laurie Pelletier and husband, Mike; sister, Dawn Anne Higgins-Currie of Cypress Texas, brother, Nick Nadeau and wife, Devon of Benton, sister, Natasha Moody and husband, George of Benton, sister, Rachel Woodbury of Fairfield, Don Woodbury and wife, Heather of Shawmut, brother, James Woodbury of Benton, sister-in-law, Nita Long, brother-in-law, Robbie Long, Nicole Savasuk and daughter Natalie, Zac Savasuk; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; friends; and lastly his fire service “brothers and sisters”.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Centerpoint Community Church, 155 West River Road, Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville.

An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com. The Family would like to thank the Winslow Fire Department, Delta Ambulance, Waterville Fire Department, all surrounding fire departments and friends for their help and fast response. A special thanks to Winslow Fire Chief, Ronnie Rodriguez and Waterville Fire Chief, Shawn Esler for going above and beyond the “call”.

ALWAYS and FOREVER.

In lieu of flowers donations in Scoot’s memory may be made to the

Central Maine

Fire Attack School

P.O. Box 143

Waterville, ME 04903

