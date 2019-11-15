The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce has been designated as a Neighborhood Champion for the upcoming annual Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 30, according to a news release from the chamber.

Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 to support local shops that make communities strong and to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. This year marks the 10th annual Small Business Saturday.

According to the release, the chamber will be at the welcome center and will offer Small Business Saturday shopping totes, pens and other free items. A flyer, featuring more than 40 local participating businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc, can be picked up at the welcome center.

For more information, contact Karen A. Ogulnick at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: