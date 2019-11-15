The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation seeks volunteers to join a team of dedicated AARP Tax-Aide volunteers who prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns for low to moderate income taxpayers, according to a news release form the foundation.

This program is provided free of charge to eligible taxpayers. Volunteers help neighbors take away the frustration and stress often associated with income tax preparation. The foundation currently has tax preparation sites in Madison, Fairfield, Augusta and Hallowell.

Last tax season Maine Tax Aide volunteers were the best in the nation for returns filed and accepted without errors, according to the release.

Training will take place in January with actual return preparation starting in February. The popularity of this program with volunteers is evidenced by the fact that a majority of them continue with the program until health or family issues surface or they decide to become snow birds, according to the release.

The demand for the AARP Tax-Aide program increases each year. Hence, because of both growth and attrition, new volunteers are needed each year. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and do not need to be of a certain age or members of AARP.

In addition to tax preparation, many other volunteer opportunities are available. These include greeting taxpayers, scheduling appointments, assisting with publicity or assuming one of several leadership roles.

Once trained, volunteers are asked to commit a minimum of four hours per week over the 10-week tax filing season. Many volunteers opt for more. All volunteers are reimbursed on a limited basis for qualified program-related expenses, including mileage.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance program. Last spring in Maine, volunteers met with, answered questions and prepared federal returns for more than 17,500 Maine taxpayers and Maine only tax returns for more than 18,000. In order to continue this service as well as grow, volunteers are needed. Tax preparers are especially needed to help with this worthwhile program, according to the release.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.

To learn more or volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or contact district coordinator Christine Stenberg at [email protected] or 268-5036.

