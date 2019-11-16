The Franklin County Retired Educators recently participated in the annual Day of Caring, sponsored by the Maine Education Association Retired.
To help the new teachers hired this year at Academy Hill School in Wilton, the group bought supplies the teachers needed to set up their classrooms. The items included math manipulatives, flash cards, books and other needs.
