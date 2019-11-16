Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area’s 2019 Angel Remembrance Ornament is available to those who would like to remember a loved one. Because of the generosity of its underwriter, Gallant Funeral Home, the hospice care provider will offer a beautiful angel ornament this year. Proceeds from the event will support its hospice volunteer and bereavement programs.

Ornaments cost $20 each and include a tag which displays the honored individuals name. The ornaments measure 3-inches by 3-inches and come pre-wrapped in an organza bag. Ornaments can be picked up at the Lights for Life Celebration on Dec. 5 or anytime thereafter. Orders can be shipped to those individuals outside of the greater Waterville area or to those who are unable pick them up at the HVWA 304 Main St., Waterville office.

Order forms are available at the HVWA office at 304 Main St. Ornaments also can be purchased online at hvwa.org or by calling 873-3615.

Annual Lights for Life Service — Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area extend an invite to attend its annual Lights for Life Open house on Thursday, Dec. 5.

According to the release, hospice staff, volunteers and members of the community take time each year to celebrate the memory of their loved ones who have died by participating in the Lights for Life program. Before the tree lighting at 6:15 p.m., the event will include some light snacks, beverages and fellowship.

For more information, call 873-3615.

