HARTLAND – Iona B. Knight, 84, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sanfield Rehab and Nursing in Hartland.

Iona was born on July 21, 1935, in Wellington, a daughter of the late Archie and Phyllis (Goundry) Parker. She married Linwood “Woody” Knight and they shared many years together.

Iona loved being with her grandchildren, she treated them all equally and loved them as her own. She was like their second mom. Holidays were always a special time with family. She enjoyed baking her famous biscuits and going out for long rides. She attended the Hartland Baptist Church for several years.

She is survived by her sons, David Knight and Dwayne Knight; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Henry Parker and wife, Ethelyn, sister, Pauline Coolen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Linwood Knight; son, Bruce Knight; brothers, Archie, John, Elbridge, Ulysses, Howard and Wallace, and sisters, Arlene Jewell, Kathleen Brooks, Sarah Humphrey, and Madeline Hollister.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield, with her nephew, Dale Brooks, officiating. A committal will be held in the spring of 2020, at the Maloon Cemetery in St. Albans.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

