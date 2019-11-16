LITCHFIELD – Louise M. Howard, 93, passed away at Maine Central Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Louise was born in Readfield on July 22, 1926 to Elroy and Bessie (Miller) Bragg. She grew up in Vassalboro and attended school there.

She worked various jobs, such as waitressing at Roseland Restaurant, Christies Diner and places like Lipman Poultry, Bates Manufacturing and International Silver in Connecticut. She and her late husband, Haleston, were avid harness horsemen. They would race Standardbred horses around the commercial and fair tracks in Maine. That was a passion they had that led other members of the family to continue the tradition. During Litchfield Fair week she would enter various crocheted items for hopes of winning ribbons.

Louise was predeceased by her parents; her late husband Haleston Howard, her sister Muriel Cottle, and five brothers, Leroy Bragg, Edson Bragg, Omer Bragg, Clyde Bragg, Richard Bragg. She is survived by three sisters, Sandy Welch, Gloria Vining and Doris Keller, two daughters, Joanne Cheplick of Scottsdale, Pa., Karen Stine and husband Harry of Greensburg, Pa., three sons, Augustine Crochere Jr. and wife Marilyn of Chelsea, David Crochere and wife Robyn of Sidney, James Crochere and companion Melodey of Thomaston; three granddaughters, Jennifer Miller, Angela Roth, April Stine, four grandsons, James Cheplick Jr., Douglas Crochere, Harry Stine Jr. and Trevor Fowles. Also seven great-grandchildren, Hailey Roth, Matthew Roth, Amber Matson, Natalie Stine, Joseph Crochere, Michael Crochere, Jac Crochere; her special nephew and niece, Mark and Vickie Russell of Litchfield, for all their support. She had many nieces and nephews.

Louise will be buried next to her late husband at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Funeral services will be held at Maine Veteran’s Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Internment will be at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

