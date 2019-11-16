WATERVILLE – Norman S. Tibbetts, 98, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 at Lakewood Long Term Care Center in Waterville. He was born August 5, 1921, in Rome, Maine, the son of George S. and Leota (Kelley) Tibbetts.

He was educated in the schools of Rome and Oakland. On Feb. 21, 1970 he married Marjorie Ricker in Skowhegan. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. Norman was employed as a car salesman for 30 years and worked at the Maine Biological Lab as a poultry inspector. Norman and Marjorie traveled to 49 states in their travel trailer. They wintered in Texas for 10 years and four years in Florida. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of New Sharon and Lions Club. He enjoyed bicycle riding across the United States, square dancing, travel, skiing, golfing, and hiked the Grand Canyon.

Norman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie (Ricker) Tibbetts of Waterville; two daughters, Norma Tibbetts of Florida, Linda Landry of Florida; stepdaughter, Diane Hubert of Waterville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; son-in-law, Clyde Ricker and friend Dottie; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Elwin, Blaine and Arden; son, Dana Tibbetts; and grandson, Kevin Hubert.

The family would like to thank Angie Benette, the hospice nurse, Sherrie Reardon, the social worker, Irene Pelkey for her dedication and help for over three years, and the hospice pastor, Ron Cunningham. You were a blessing to help through all this.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family at the Veteran’s Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Norman’s memory to

Northern Light Home Healthcare and Hospice

50 Foden Road

South Portland, ME 04106

