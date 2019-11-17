We recently moved from daylight saving time to Eastern Standard Time by turning back our clocks by one hour. We witnessed the annual hue and cry of people arguing the pros and cons of this process in many places — in newspapers, in magazines, on TV and radio, and on social media.

There is a compromise position that might put an end to all the angst. If, once and for all, we move the clock thirty minutes to halfway between daylight saving and Eastern Standard Time, we would never have to adjust our clocks again.

Bets Brown

Waterville

