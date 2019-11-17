We recently moved from daylight saving time to Eastern Standard Time by turning back our clocks by one hour. We witnessed the annual hue and cry of people arguing the pros and cons of this process in many places — in newspapers, in magazines, on TV and radio, and on social media.

There is a compromise position that might put an end to all the angst. If, once and for all, we move the clock thirty minutes to halfway between daylight saving and Eastern Standard Time, we would never have to adjust our clocks again.

 

Bets Brown

Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles