The Kefauver Studio & Gallery in Damariscotta will host “Little Holiday” art show through Dec. 15 at 144 Bristol Road.

The show will feature new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, and the work of his 17 juried guest artists, new to the gallery with this show are oil painter Bruce Habowski, and acrylic painter Kathleen Thornton.

The returning guest artists are: Wendy Bellows, Jane Bowman, Patti Bradley, Wolfgang Busse, Sandra Dunn, the late Steve Dunn, Kim Jespersen, Jan Kilburn, Mark Kuehn, Sally Loughridge, Polly McGrory, John McKinley, Kay Miller, Jim Nyce and Polly Steadman.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. t0 6:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, contarct Will Kefauver at 226-0974 or [email protected], or visit kefauverstudio.com.

